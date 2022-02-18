Feature / Art & Culture

Tibetan mural paintings from 13th-15th centuries on show

Xu Qin
Xu Qin
  18:44 UTC+8, 2022-02-18       0
An exhibition in Shanghai is showcasing replicas of mural paintings in the Sakya, Shalu and Palcho monasteries between the 13th and 15th centuries in Tibet.
Xu Qin
Xu Qin
  18:44 UTC+8, 2022-02-18       0

An exhibition in Shanghai is showcasing replicas of mural paintings in the Sakya, Shalu and Palcho monasteries between the 13th and 15th centuries in the Xigaze area of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Sakya is one of Tibet's four major Buddhism schools, and the monastery's library is considered one of Tibet's cultural treasures. Shalu is renowned as a center of scholarly learning and psychic training, and its mural paintings are considered the oldest and most beautiful in Tibet. The primary reason for Palcho's popularity is the melding of Han, Tibetan and Nepali Buddhist architecture.

Mural paintings of the 13th to 15th centuries have been rarely found in Tibet. The mural paintings from the Tibetan monasteries are well preserved with clear details. There are artistic elements from Nepal, reflecting a time when Buddhism spread to Tibet before mixing with Chinese culture.

Tibetan mural paintings from 13th-15th centuries on show
Ti Gong

The mural paintings from the Tibetan monasteries are well preserved with clear details.

Following the timeline of Tibet's great Buddhism revival, visitors learn how Tibetan artists matured and developed a new approach to making art via close communication with Han artisans.

In addition, three interactive installations derived from the ancient mural paintings are on display on the museum's second floor, offering a multidimensional way to watch and understand Tibetan culture.

There is also a workshop for those who are interested to get some hands-on experience. The mural painting "520," pieced together from multiple sheets of paper to form a complete portrait of Bodhisattva Tara, resembles puzzles that invite speculation about their creation.

Tibetan mural paintings from 13th-15th centuries on show
Ti Gong

The mural painting "520" welcomes all who are interested to try their hands at creating.

Exhibition info

Date: Through May 22 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Venue: Xuhui Art Museum

徐汇艺术馆

Address: 1413 Huaihai Road M.

淮海中路1413号


Guided tours are available at 1:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Huaihai Road
Xuhui
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     