Feature / Art & Culture

Exploring the royal gardens and palaces through lenses

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  12:45 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
The Shanghai Museum of Camera and Photography is hosting a photography exhibition about China's imperial gardens and palaces.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  12:45 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0

The Shanghai Museum of Camera and Photography is hosting a photography exhibition about China's imperial gardens and palaces.

The Forbidden City, Summer Palace, Beihai Park, Old Summer Palace, Temple of Heaven, and Imperial Mountain Summer Resort are among the over 100 artworks that depict the architectural magnificence of the country's ancient landmarks.

The exhibition is a portfolio of the project "World Heritage Imagology – Royal Gardens and Palaces," which was started by photographer Mei Sheng and his 20 student researchers. The project is dedicated to world heritage protection, image database construction, and academic exploration of photography art forms. They have been working on it for over two years.

The photos on display not only show the grandeur of royal palaces in a panoramic view, but they also emphasize the architecture's finer elements, such as a bridge sculpture, a window frame, and a door carving.

Fan Bingyuan's photograph "Nanhu Island in Summer Palace" depicts the long, magnificent stone bridge that leads to the island, where many Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) emperors prayed for rain to ensure a good harvest.

The elaborate dougong construction on the roof (a system of brackets inserted between the top of a column and a crossbeam) is depicted in Miao Jindi's art "Cining Palace."

Shanghai is the exhibition's second stop after it premiered at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing last year. It'll go on a national tour after that.

Exploring the royal gardens and palaces through lenses

"Gate of Supreme Harmony, the Palace Museum" by Lu Ying

Exhibition info

Date: Through March 6 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Shanghai Museum of Camera and Photography

上海老照相摄影博物馆

Address: Bldg 39, 676 Wuxing Rd, Pudong New Area

浦东新区五星路676弄39号楼

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Pudong
Summer Palace
Shanghai Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     