New performing arts theater set to open in Yangpu District

Theater Young aims to attract young audiences and has scheduled 28 productions for the rest of the year. Its first play will open on September 2.

Ti Gong

Theater Young, a new performing arts venue in Yangpu District, has announced its opening performance season and will welcome theatergoers from next week.

Previously known as Yangpu Grand Theater, the venue on Kongjiang Road has undergone four years of planning and renovation. The opening ceremony had been initially scheduled this spring but was postponed by the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.

The new theater has two performance halls – a 1,020-seat main auditorium and a 168-seat smaller space called the Green Box. Stage facilities and light and sound equipment have been upgraded, making it arguably the best theater in Yangpu District.

Renovation engineer Xu Feng said the original outline of the theater has been kept, but its contemporary and industrial style has been highlighted with transparent panels and glass walls. The inner structure of the main hall consists of curved woodwork, creating a modern and warm atmosphere.

The new performance season has been entitled "O₂." Theater operators hope that performing art and theaters will become an important part of citizens' lives, just like oxygen.

Twenty-eight productions with 92 performances will be staged through the rest of the year, covering drama, multimedia concerts, dance, video screenings and art exhibitions.

Eight of the productions will be making their national debut, and another seven will be performed in Shanghai for the first time.

Ti Gong

The opening drama, "May the Spring Be with You," will be presented by The Nine drama troupe on September 2.

Other recommended performances include director Li Jianjun's "One Fine Day;" ballad musician Xiao He and his artist friend Ma Weijia's interactive show "Lyon's Savage Flowers;" and a new ballet presented by Zide Guqin Studio and dancer Ao Dingwen.

The word "young" was chosen for the theater's name as it sounds similar to "yang" in Yangpu District, the theater said. It also reflects the theater's aim to entice young audiences with more creative performances.

Young and daring artists and creators are encouraged to bring their experimental works to the theater. Charity, education and community bonding will also be explored among the theater's future functions.