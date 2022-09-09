The charm of ancient Chinese craftsmanship

"Voyage de Savoir-Faire," an immersive digital exhibition on ancient Chinese craftsmanship and culture, opened at Shanghai K11 on Friday.

Combining the delicate craftsmanship of gilt-decorated black lacquer and innovative digital technology, the exhibition aims to present the modern version of "Chinese is Cool."

Through digital art and modern techniques, the exhibition, which runs until November 13, unveils a cultural journey across time and space, and reimagines the traditional Chinese craftsmanship of gilt-decorated black lacquer.

It also provides insights into the golden era of China's cultural exchanges with Europe in the late 17th century when Chinese artworks amazed the world.

Gilt-decorated black lacquer craftsmanship was used to make daily utensils in ancient China. Some subtle and exquisite items were brought to the other side of Eurasia.

With the rise in trade with China, Chinoiserie, a style in art reflecting Chinese qualities and motifs, prevailed in Europe in the 18th century and influenced European artists, aesthetics and culture. Many European aristocrats reimagined the Oriental world through the collection of Asian crafts and created a new aesthetic standard of classic craftsmanship, including gilt-decorated black lacquer.

Curated by the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, an arts and culture charity in Hong Kong, the exhibition displays 14 sets of precious gilt-decorated black lacquer antiquities collected by the foundation.

The exhibition features works by contemporary artists and artisans who present gilt-decorated black lacquer with a modern perspective. Their artworks infuse the tradition with creativity, conserving and rejuvenating the unique and fast-disappearing Chinese craftsmanship.

In the next two months, interactive cultural events including a lecture and fashion party will also take place.

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through November 13, 10am-8pm



Venue: K11 Art Museum, B3, Shanghai K11, 300 Huaihai Rd M.