City's history and folk culture brought to life in lecture series

  16:13 UTC+8, 2022-08-29
JIC Books' lecture series "Shanghai Community" features professors, researchers and writers sharing their knowledge about Shanghai's history and community folk culture.
Stories about the vitality of Shanghai's community life and folk culture are being told in JIC Books' lecture series "Shanghai Community."

The lecture series is taking place at the bookstore through October with free entry. In the lectures, professors, researchers and writers share their knowledge and stories about Shanghai's history and community folk culture, including the development of local food and clothes.

The first lecture of the series, "Hongkou District memories: Shanghai's early downtown area and citizen's life," was presented over the weekend by Wang Qiyuan, a researcher from the China Ancient Books Preservation and Conservation Institute.

Ti Gong

Researcher Wang Qiyuan gives the first lecture of the series.

The series is the first offline activity the bookstore has presented since the shift in the city's lockdown, aiming to help people strengthen their bonds with the city and its culture, and rediscover community vitality despite the influence of the pandemic.

Registration is required for each lecture. Due to space limitations, those who cannot register can watch the lectures' live screenings through the bookstore's Weibo and WeChat accounts "shujuke."

Ti Gong

The lectures are free but registration is required.

Lecture information

• "Citizens and their Gods: Shanghai's folk culture and religion"
September 3, 2-4pm

• "A history of Shanghai food and snacks"
September 17, 2-4pm

• "Shanghai people's love and life in letters"
September 24, 2-4pm

• "Labor workers' community"
October 15, 2-4pm

• "The change of Shanghai women's dressing in 100 years"

October 22, 2-4pm

Ti Gong

JIC Books is decorated with old Shanghai elements.

