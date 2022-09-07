Feature / Art & Culture

Showcasing emerging and veteran female artists

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0
"Realm of flow and variation" features nearly 90 art pieces that provide a panoramic view of female artists in the Yangtze River Delta region.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0

A large-scale exhibition featuring artworks by 15 female artists from different generations is currently running at the Shanghai Oil Painting & Sculpture Institute Art Museum.

Titled "Realm of flow and variation," nearly 90 art pieces ranging from canvases and ink-wash paintings to watercolors and multimedia provide a panoramic view of female artists in the Yangtze River Delta region.

"Visitors will get a glimpse of the artists' inner sides via their depictions of social landscapes, still-life paintings, metaphors and poetic abstracts," said Jiang Mei, curator of the exhibition.

A highlight of the exhibition is "Empty," a multimedia work created by Chen Yan who was inspired by the various finger and hand gestures presented in Kunqu Opera. For her, these finger and hand movements are symbolic with a ritual feel as they have been passed down from one generation to another.

"They are actually a record of time, a witness of existence," Chen said.

Showcasing emerging and veteran female artists

"The Third Dimension of Qinglong County" (2018), canvas, by Wang Yuhong

Artist Wang Yuhong also fuses traditional elements into her still-life works.

But different from the stereotyped, realistic depictions of porcelain and ancient books, Wang fuses something new into her arrangement – the idea of seven-piece puzzles. The realistic depiction is only one piece of the whole, giving a modern flavor to this centuries-old art genre.

Another impressive work is the canvas titled "Those Forgotten Time" by Zhang Chunxue.

"One year, I quit my job and went traveling," Zhang said. "I accidentally encountered a group of primitive plants along a lake in the countryside. These plants appeared so chaotic, so vital and yet a bit tragic, which really moved me."

That scene unwittingly echoed with something deep in her heart at that moment. Since then, she repeated those "wild plants" lingering in her mind and reflected them with her brushstrokes.

Showcasing emerging and veteran female artists

"Those Forgotten Time" (2016), canvas, by Zhang Chunxue

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through September 24 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Shanghai Oil Painting & Sculpture Institute Art Museum

Address: 111 Jinzhu Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     