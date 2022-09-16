Feature / Art & Culture

Truth about post-World War II trials recorded in documentary series

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:31 UTC+8, 2022-09-16       0
Oral records about the post-World War II trials of Japan's Class-B and Class-C war criminals are unveiled in a documentary series about that period in history.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:31 UTC+8, 2022-09-16       0
Truth about post-World War II trials recorded in documentary series

Centenarian Dennis Morley is the last British survivor of the Lisbon Maru. He was saved by a Chinese fisherman when his boat was sank in 1942.

Oral records about the post-World War II trials of Japan's Class-B and Class-C war criminals are unveiled in a documentary series about that period in history.

A project supported by the National Publication Foundation, the 12-episode series is the first of its kind that focuses on the trials. It's also the complete version of the documentary series "Asia-Pacific War Crimes Trials" that has recently been shown to British audiences in London.

The series' DVD spinoff was officially released on Friday, two days ahead of the 91st anniversary of the September 18 Incident, which marked the start of China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45).

Since 2019, the series' crew has traveled to 13 countries and regions across the world to acquire valuable footage and engage in talks with nearly 50 international experts and more than 40 witnesses of major historical events during the war and trials, as well as their descendants.

Many first-hand materials uncover the atrocities committed by the Japanese army during World War II, and some little-known historical events where Chinese people bravely fought against fascism are also featured in the documentary.

According to the documentary director, Chen Yinan, the series was shot with an international perspective and emphasizes the importance of peace that people today should cherish.

Chen is grateful for the academic support the series received from historians and scholars at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

The series is a joint effort between Shanghai Jiao Tong University Publishing House and Shanghai Media Group's Documentary Center.

The two sides will continue to collaborate in researching the post-World War II trials and establish long-term academic connections with the descendants of the war's witnesses.

Truth about post-World War II trials recorded in documentary series
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     