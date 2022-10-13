﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai and Athens art festivals build digital bond

The China Shanghai International Arts Festival has reached a cooperative agreement with the Athens Digital Arts Festival to explore creative application of digital technology.
The China Shanghai International Arts Festival has reached a cooperative agreement with the Athens Digital Arts Festival (ADAF), inviting the latter to join the Network of Silk Road Arts Festivals to explore the application of digital technology in artistic projects.

The China Shanghai International Arts Festival, which usually falls in the fourth quarter of a year, will continue to be absent this year due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the absence of international performances and artists, the festival has maintained communications with international partners and artistic organizations through online and offline forums.

Chen Yuzhou / Ti Gong

The China Shanghai International Arts Festival and the Athens Digital Arts Festival signed a cooperative agreement online on Wednesday.

The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Greece. And a dialogue on China-Greece cultural exchanges and cooperation themed "classical arts interpreted in the modern language" was held in Shanghai on Wednesday.

During the event, the China Shanghai International Arts Festival signed an agreement online with ADAF for future cooperation.

The annual festival is dedicated to exploring the relationship between art, science and technology. It has been representing Greece internationally in digital arts since 2005, striving to bring audiences closer to contemporary digital culture by creating unique experiences in exciting environments.

Under the cooperation, ADAF will become a member of the Network of Silk Road Arts Festivals, which was established in 2017 under the initiation of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival. The network has so far attracted 172 artistic organizations from 46 countries and regions.

Chen Yuzhou / Ti Gong

Phormigx Concert Agency general manager Christos Tsenes takes part in the dialogue online.

"I'm very glad to invite Shanghai partners and art followers to become part of the 19th ADAF scheduled for May 2023," ADAF founder and director Ilias Chatzichristodoulou said, joining the dialogue online from Greece.

According to Li Ming, president of the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival, Chinese and Greek artists already joined hands on Shanghai stage when the classic Greek tragedy "Electra" was staged during the 20th edition of the festival in 2018. The international crew of the play started online rehearsals in March to prepare for a new round of performances.

"Despite the impact of the pandemic, we have signed online agreements for future cooperation with 11 performing art groups and organizations from 10 countries since 2020," said Li. "The festival is suspended, but our international communication and expectations toward the future will never stop."

