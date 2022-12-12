Rubber Duck artist unveils newest work in Shanghai: Confetti Rabbit

Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, commonly known as the "father of the Rubber Duck," is presenting his newest large-scale sculpture in Shanghai.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, commonly known as the "father of the Rubber Duck," is presenting his newest large-scale sculpture in Shanghai.

Confetti Rabbit, a 10-meter-tall colorful rabbit, is standing on its head in the north square of HKRI Taikoo Hui along the bustling Nanjing Road W.

It is the first tailor-made sculpture presented by the artist and the mall in the Chinese mainland. It is also considered as a celebration of the Year of the Rabbit in 2023.

Hofman likes to create playful and oversized animal-style urban installations to express his view of the relationship between humans and the world. His best-known work is the giant Rubber Duck which was first unveiled in 2007 and has since toured cities all over the world.

Ti Gong