The "Drago Cavallo" tour stops in Shanghai

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:28 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0
Half dragon, half horse, the "Drago Cavallo" brings its mythical animal to the Huangpu waterfront for a series of family and charity events, running until the end of August.
A crowd of adorable mythical creatures mixed with dragons and horses have arrived in Shanghai, jazzing up the city's waterfront along the Huangpu River.

"Drago Cavallo," a "guardian angel" featuring a dragon's head and a horse's body, was created by acclaimed artist Simon Ma for children with autism and other mental disabilities, spreading a message of love and inclusiveness.

Ti Gong

A giant "Drago Cavallo" stands in front of the MIFA 1862.

The mixture of two auspicious animals in Chinese culture is also considered a contemporary expression of the Chinese spirit, and a symbol of vigor and positivity.

A vast array of "Drago Cavallo" installations and sculptures are now on display over 3,800 square meters on the East Bund, the eastern bank of the Huangpu River in Pudong. They can be found at waterfront landmarks like MIFA 1862 and Gala Avenue.

Ti Gong

The exhibition invites the public to paint and create their own "Drago Cavallo."

Shanghai is the first stop in the Chinese mainland of the "Drago Cavallo World Tour Exhibition," and it will last to August 31. Its tour will also stop in Beijing and Wuhan.

More than 20 consuls and more than 80 children from around the world were especially invited to create "Drago Cavallo" featuring national characteristics of their own. A special donation was also held for earthquake-hit Turkey.

Ti Gong

A boy is painting his own "Drago Cavallo."

Exhibition Info:

Date: Through August 31

Address: At the intersection of Jimo Rd and Yincheng Rd

上海市浦东新区即墨路银城路交叉口

Ti Gong

A vast array of "Drago Cavallo" is on display.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Huangpu
Pudong
