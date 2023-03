Celebrate the Spring Equinox, the most important solar event in spring, in a way that is similar to how the Middle Tang Dynasty did it.

Today is Spring Equinox, the fourth Chinese solar term of the year when the day and night are equally divided.

Do you know that erecting eggs, flying kites, beating drums, and dancing are all traditional ways of celebrating this day? It's believed that standing an egg on its end will bring good luck! This custom has been practiced for over 1,300 years.