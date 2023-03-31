﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Works of master Gaudi on display in Shanghai

Shanghai exhibition "Meet Gaudi" features over 200 pieces from the Catalan architect's magical and fantastic world.
Ti Gong

Light displays and setups evoke the Sagrada Família.

The model of Sagrada Família. Drawings of Casa Milà. Glazed Parc Güell ceramic tiles. Chairs from Casa Vicens.

The Shanghai exhibition "Meet Gaudí" showcases more than 200 pieces of the genius Spanish architect's magical and fantastic world.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Model of the Sagrada Família

Antoni Gaudi (1852-1926) was a prominent representative of Catalan modernism, a distinct architectural expression based on traditional Islamic, Gothicand Baroque styles.

His works have an unrealistic, fairytale-like romantic vibe to them.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors at the site

Out of his 18 works, 17 have been designated as national cultural relics by Spain, and seven have been designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Parc Güell, Palau Güell, Casa Milà, Casa Vicens, Casa Batlló, Colonia Güell, and the most well-known, the unfinished Sagrada Famlia.

Original drawings, tools used in design, and notes by Gaudi, as well as building materials, furniture, models, photos, and videos of his works, enable visitors to get up close and personal with his intellectual world and masterpieces.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Model of the iconic salamander statue in the Parc Güell.

There's also a room with projections all around to give visitors an immersive tour of his works.

Shanghai is the exhibition's first stop. It will be on display at the Meet You Museum in Shanghai until July 2. It will then head to Beijing, Hangzhou and Chengdu.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Furniture of the Casa Calvet

Exhibition Info:

Date: Through July 2 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Admission: Free admission for children under 1-meter-tall and seniors over the age of 70. Ticket prices for others vary. Tickets are available at "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.

Venue: Meet You Museum Shanghai

Address: Bldg 3, Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd

汶水路210号静安新业坊3幢

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition chronicles Gaudí's works.

