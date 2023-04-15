﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Jianshui exhibition in the purple with pottery

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:37 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
An exhibition featuring exquisite purple pottery masterpieces from Jianshui County in Yunnan Province has opened.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:37 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
Jianshui exhibition in the purple with pottery
Ti Gong

An exhibition featuring exquisite purple pottery masterpieces from Jianshui County in Yunnan Province opened on Saturday in downtown Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden Malls.

Jianshui purple pottery is one of the four most famous potteries in China and a national-level intangible cultural heritage.

Its history dates back 3,500 years, blending different art genres such as calligraphy, painting and ink, securing it a unique position in China's pottery culture and history.

Jianshui exhibition in the purple with pottery
Ti Gong

Purple plates

The display features more than 200 purple pottery works from Jianshui, including 40 by masters of the technique.

They cover diversified areas and include stationery accessories, tea sets, steamers and other containers, reflecting Jianshui's profound culture.

Jianshui exhibition in the purple with pottery
Ti Gong

A vase

It is the first time that Jianshui's purple pottery has been showcased in Shanghai.

Jianshui in Honghe Prefecture is known as the "capital of Chinese purple pottery" with the traditional craftsmanship passed from generation to generation among locals.

Under their nimble figures, the clay is turned into not only daily items such as teaware, vases, tobacco pipes and pen containers, but also innovative souvenirs and cultural and creative products with a blend of relief techniques.

Jianshui exhibition in the purple with pottery
Ti Gong

A tea set and jars

Jianshui has three national-level masters, 78 provincial-level masters and 68 inheritors of the ancient craft.

Tea sipping, intangible cultural heritage experiences, purple pottery culture lectures and charity events will be held alongside the exhibition through mid-May.

Jianshui exhibition in the purple with pottery
Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through May 15, 10am-9pm

Admission: 50 yuan

Venue: 3/F, Huabao Tower, Yuyuan Garden Malls

Address: 265 Fangbang Road M., Huangpu District

黄浦区方浜中路265号3楼

Jianshui exhibition in the purple with pottery
Ti Gong

Teaware

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Huangpu
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     