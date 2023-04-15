Jianshui exhibition in the purple with pottery

An exhibition featuring exquisite purple pottery masterpieces from Jianshui County in Yunnan Province has opened.

An exhibition featuring exquisite purple pottery masterpieces from Jianshui County in Yunnan Province opened on Saturday in downtown Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden Malls.

Jianshui purple pottery is one of the four most famous potteries in China and a national-level intangible cultural heritage.

Its history dates back 3,500 years, blending different art genres such as calligraphy, painting and ink, securing it a unique position in China's pottery culture and history.

The display features more than 200 purple pottery works from Jianshui, including 40 by masters of the technique.

They cover diversified areas and include stationery accessories, tea sets, steamers and other containers, reflecting Jianshui's profound culture.

It is the first time that Jianshui's purple pottery has been showcased in Shanghai.

Jianshui in Honghe Prefecture is known as the "capital of Chinese purple pottery" with the traditional craftsmanship passed from generation to generation among locals.

Under their nimble figures, the clay is turned into not only daily items such as teaware, vases, tobacco pipes and pen containers, but also innovative souvenirs and cultural and creative products with a blend of relief techniques.

Jianshui has three national-level masters, 78 provincial-level masters and 68 inheritors of the ancient craft.

Tea sipping, intangible cultural heritage experiences, purple pottery culture lectures and charity events will be held alongside the exhibition through mid-May.

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through May 15, 10am-9pm

Admission: 50 yuan

Venue: 3/F, Huabao Tower, Yuyuan Garden Malls

Address: 265 Fangbang Road M., Huangpu District

黄浦区方浜中路265号3楼