First delta region a capella competition held in Xuhui

The competition attracted a large number of outstanding competitors with 34 teams in the final, according to the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau, a host of the contest.
Ti Gong

A capella features only human voice, with no instrumental accompaniment.

With the beautiful melodies of a cappella resonating, four groups and individuals in different age groups contested in the 2023 Yangtze River Delta Region A Cappella Music Competition in in Xuhui District on Sunday night.

This was the first time the competition was elevated to include the whole Yangtze River Delta region from only Shanghai in previous versions, and it attracted a large number of outstanding competitors with 34 teams in the final, according to the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau, a host of the competition.

It is also one of the biggest a cappella music competitions in the nation and provided a stage for the exchange of outstanding a cappella groups in the region, officials said.

Among the winners, Kang Yuan and WACappella Kids were honored as the champions of Beatbox and the juvenile group, respectively.

Ti Gong

Children perform at the competition.

The Yangtze River Delta Region A Cappella Alliance was established at the same time, which will promote the cultural exchange of a cappella groups and promote the development of a cappella in the region. A capella is singing without instrumental accompaniment, making the human voice the star of the musical form.

As part of the competition, a cappella flash mob roadshows and concerts were held, attracting a large audience with high-tech elements such as metaverse.

These moves would support and promote the development of a cappella music culture in Shanghai and the whole delta region, said Jiang Yan, deputy director of the bureau.

"We hope to use music as a belt to boost the integration of the region," she said. "In the next phase, we plan to further lift the professional and appreciation level of the competition.

"To our delight, a series of activities such as flash mob performances attracted many residents, enabling them to get close to the music form."

In October, a choral creation competition again including the whole of delta region would be held, and preparation had already started, Jiang said.

Ti Gong

A large audience enjoys the performance.

Ti Gong

Singers put great effort into their performance.



