Su Dongpo (1037–1101) was a well-known poet, writer and calligrapher. He was credited with designing the popular West Lake during his tenure as mayor of Hangzhou.

Among Hangzhou's many governors who have contributed to the city's reputation over the years, the most influential was Su Dongpo (1037–1101), a prominent poet, writer and calligrapher.

Now, an exhibition related to Su and his work in Hangzhou is on display at three venues: the West Lake Museum, Su Dongpo Memorial Hall and the Southern Song Dynasty Guan Kiln Museum until October 30. There are 33 national top-tier artifacts and 219 antiquities that are on loan from other provincial museums.

Chinese people regard Su's poems and proses as the pinnacle of 11th-century Chinese literature, while Hangzhou residents see Su as the architect of the current West Lake.

Su was concerned about people's suffering during his term and left a legacy of many achievements in the city. These achievements included dredging the West Lake and building a causeway, which helped the farmers deal with drought issues, earning Su local accolades. Many people would like to refer to him as the "old mayor," and the pedestrian causeway that crosses West Lake still bears his name, the Su Causeway.

The exhibition's highlight is the Doujiangtu (斗浆图), which depicts people enjoying tea during the Song Dynasty (960–1279). Tea was a mainstay throughout that time period, with imperial officials, townspeople and the royal family all drinking tea on a daily basis. Tea preparation and eating became a dynastic ritual thanks to the efforts of a number of literatus, including Su.

In contrast to modern drinking habits, the Song people pioneered a novel method of consuming tea known as dian cha (点茶), which involves creating finely crushed powder from processed green tea. Grinding the leaves takes time because the millstone must not get too warm lest it alter the aroma of the leaves. The powdered tea is prepared with a small amount of hot water and then stirred into mush with a small whisk. To dilute the mush, more hot water is poured.

Burning incense, drinking tea, making flower arrangements and painting were the four favorite activities among ancient scholars. Su was no different.

Incense has long been regarded as being good for generating a relaxing atmosphere and rejuvenating the mind. The practice peaked during the Song Dynasty, when it became a way of life for the nobility. They read, played the Chinese seven-string instrument, wrote calligraphy, and participated in religious rites while burning incense.

According to the archives, Su was an expert at identifying incense and preferred the agilawood variety. The exhibition features three high-quality incense on loan from the Tianjin Chenxiang Art Museum.

Local artisans began manufacturing fine ceramic censers to cater to the literatus, who used incense regularly. They made a variety of shapes for the censers. The exhibition features a suanni-shaped ceramic censer that was made during the Song Dynasty and unearthed in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, in 2020.

Suanni (狻猊) is a mythical creature often referred to as the fifth son of the Chinese dragon. It has been etched on censers as a symbol of protection since it likes the smoke.

Su was a wine enthusiast as well. As seen in the exhibits, scholars drank wine from vessels carved with intricate patterns.

A series of silver and gold wine containers on loan from Pengzhou County in Sichuan Province exemplifies the pinnacle of aesthetics during the Song Dynasty.

Because of their high economic value and exquisite malleability, gold and silver have long been prized by artisans. Gold was more popular in the Song Dynasty than in earlier dynasties because the then-royal court authorized private mining and free trade.

The hitherto inaccessible gold was made available to the common people. Smoother lines, more flowery motifs, thinner texture, and new hexagon, octagon and chrysanthemum shapes were featured on the Song-style vessels.

