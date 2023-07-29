﻿
CIIE masterpieces by contemporary artists on display

Some of the most recognized works by renowned contemporary artists have been put on display in Shanghai.
Li Qian / SHINE

A woman passes by Zhang Daqian's "La Beaute Antique (惊才绝艳)".

Some of the most recognized works by renowned contemporary artists have been put on display in Shanghai.

The "Sea Breeze" exhibition, at the Being Art Museum, features 28 masterpieces by 12 leading artists such as Sanyu, Zhang Daqian, Qi Baishi, Fu Baoshi, Wu Guanzhong, Huang Binhong and Yayoi Kusama.

All the exhibits were imported as tax-free artworks during the 4th and the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) under the tax exemption policies which allow each participating institution to trade five art and cultural relic pieces with zero tariffs within the Expo period.

They include Zhang Daqian's "La Beaute Antique (惊才绝艳)," Sanyu's "Vase of Chrysanthemums on a Yellow Table (黄桌上的菊花瓶)," and Wu Guanzhong's "Cheerful Night (欢腾)."

Since the "cultural relics and art" section was established in the 4th CIIE in 2021, 78 art pieces have been imported to China and sold for 1.25 billion yuan (US$175 million) under the tax exemption policies.

With the CIIE becoming a major channel for promoting the return of overseas Chinese cultural relics, Shanghai has become the "gateway" for international cultural relics.

According to the Shanghai Free Trade Zone Art Investment Co, 20 institutions have agreed to attend the "cultural relics and art" section in the upcoming 6th CIIE, up 67 percent on last year. It will be the first time some of the world's leading art institutions will take part in the CIIE.

Ti Gong

Wu Guanzhong's "Cheerful Night (欢腾)"

If you go:

Exhibition Date: Through August 31

Venue: Being Art Museum 碧云美术馆

Address: 135 Hongfeng Rd, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区红枫路135号

Ti Gong

Sanyu's "Vase of Chrysanthemums on a Yellow Table (黄桌上的菊花瓶)"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
China International Import Expo
Pudong
CIIE
