Exploring multiculturalism through 'The Palette' art

Miao Zhenyang
  19:15 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0
"The Palette" exhibition, a collaboration between annex Space and UWC Changshu China, display the exchange and integration of cultures.
Ti Gong

Guests and young artists pose at the opening ceremony of the "Palette" exhibition.

"The Palette" exhibition, a collaboration between annex Space and United World College Changshu China, opened on Tuesday and will run through September 1.

The exhibition showcases 14 young artists from UWC Changshu China, featuring 13 paintings, six installations, seven photographs, three sculptures, and three modeling works. The artworks display the exchange and integration of cultures.

The creative mind behind this exhibition is the young generation who has grown up under the influence of international culture. They face the challenge of multiculturalism and actively learn, respect, understand and mix the differences between cultures.

Young creators use their perspectives to depict how culture is reborn in intersection, collision, and integration, like color paints on the palette. Each work exhibited is an artistic expression of the creator's unique creativity, pursuing individuality, uniqueness, observation and thinking. They have the courage to innovate and creatively show their understanding of themselves and the world.

Ti Gong

Wang Jinyuan, president of the Fosun Foundation (Shanghai), speaks at the opening ceremony of "The Palette" exhibition.

In the opening ceremony, Wang Jinyuan, president of the Fosun Foundation (Shanghai), said that the colorful artworks on display have breathed new life into annex Space, inspiring viewers to think differently and meaningfully about art.

Ma Hua, vice principal of UWC Changshu China, said that this is a collection of observations and reflections on the integration of multiculturalism by young artists, reflecting how they explore their own identity under the influence of multiculturalism. He hoped that these young artists would continue to exert their creativity and enthusiasm for art in the future and bring more surprises and enlightenment to the world.

Curator Sun Youqiao shared the original intention and experience of initiating and organizing this art exhibition with the audience.

Sun Youqiao, a student with UWC Changshu China and curator of the exhibition

"I want everyone to see the understanding and exploration of multicultural integration of the younger generation through this exhibition and take this opportunity to resonate with those teenagers who have lost their way in various cultures, find themselves, take the essence of multiculturalism, draw the colors they want in the palette one by one, and create their own culture," said Sun.

Wang Xiaoyue, one of the budding artists, said that under the immersion of diverse cultures, young people sometimes have confusion about identity and value perception.

"I try to capture these moments of inner struggle through paintings, showing the firmness and hesitation of the younger generation in the process of constantly exploring themselves," said Wang. "I hope to inspire more young people through artistic creation, bravely pursue their true selves, and discover their unique personalities and values."

All the proceeds from the sales of the works will go to a welfare project to care for rural girls.

Ti Gong

"Xiang Xin" by Sun Youqiao

Ti Gong

"Castle or Cage" by Sun Youqiao

Exhibition info:

Date: Through September 1

Venue: annex Space

Address: Lobby, S1, BFC, 600 Zhongshan Road E2

中山东二路600号外滩金融中心S1办公楼大堂

