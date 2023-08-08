Raising biodiversity awareness with 'nature note'

A program seeking "nature notes" from teenagers has been launched, with the winning entries to be displayed at the Pearl Art Museum in Minhang District from late September.

Ti Gong

Embrace nature in a symphony of chirping insects, croaking frogs and twittering birds. Then record all these in a "nature note."

A program seeking "nature notes" from teenagers has been launched, with the winning entries to be displayed at the Pearl Art Museum in Minhang District from late September through the end of the year, the operator of Shanghai Botanical Garden, one of the hosts of the event, announced on Tuesday.

Participants are encouraged to observe, experience and take notes on nature and biodiversity via the form of a "nature note." The subject can be a tree, a flower or wildlife they encounter in nature, according to the organizers.

Expat teenagers living in Shanghai are also invited to participate and the works can be submitted to education@shbg.org before the end of August.

The aim of the event, under the guidance of the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau and the Shanghai Bureau of Ecology and Environment, is to raise public awareness on biodiversity, organizers said.

Ti Gong

As part of the program, an exhibition "Return to Nature" featuring more than 100 art works by 26 artists from 10 countries is ongoing at the Pearl Art Museum.



These include paintings, installations, sculptures and photos. In four chapters – "Humans and Landscapes," "Paintings," "Inquiry and Response" and "Traveling Vision," it reveals the magic and power of nature from the eyes of artists and their thoughts and emotions via the means of art.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Opening hours: through October 7 (closed on Monday), 10am-7pm (working days), 10am-10pm (weekends)

Address: 8th floor, 1588 Wuzhong Road, Minhang District 闵行区吴中路1588号8楼

Admission: 90 yuan per adult