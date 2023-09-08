﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Charity should be aimed at helping people help themselves

Zhang Ciyun
  15:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
According to ancient knowledge, a helping hand should not create lasting dependence on generosity.
Zhang Ciyun
  15:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0

We have been taught that one should help those in need, but we aren’t told how or when to dispense charity. Set your mind at ease! There are two common Chinese idioms to guide your benevolence.

As to how we help those in need, there’s a Chinese expression: shourenyiyu buru shourenyiyu, which translates literally as “it would be better to teach a hungry man how to fish rather than just to give him a fish.”

授人以鱼不如授人以渔

shòu rén yǐ yú bù rú shòu rén yǐ yú

It means that you may feed a man for a day if you give him a fish, but he is fed for a lifetime if he learns how to catch his own.

Most Chinese scholars claim that this saying comes from an ancient philosophical book entitled “Huainanzi,” a collection of essays based on scholarly debates during the Western Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 25).

However, some people attribute it to Lao Tzu, one of the greatest philosophers in ancient China and the founder of Taoism.

In fact, Moses ben Maimon (1138-1204), commonly known as Maimonides, a Sephardic Jewish philosopher, once made a similar comment on charity.

“Lastly, the eighth and the most meritorious of all is to anticipate charity by preventing poverty, namely, to assist the reduced brother ... by putting him in the way of business, so that he may earn an honest livelihood and not be forced to the dreadful alternative of holding out his hand for charity ...” he said.

As to when we should help the needy, there’s another Chinese saying: jiuji bujiuqiong, or “one may give financial aid to others in an emergency but should not do so if they are perennially in need of money.”

In other words, charity defeats its purpose if you make someone forever dependent on your generosity.

救急不救穷

jiù jí bù jiù qióng

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     