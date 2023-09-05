﻿
Land art festival showing in Fuliang for second time

The "2023 Art at Fuliang" festival, running from September 28 to November 26, could rejuvenate the lost fame and charisma of the ancient land.
Today the name of Fuliang County in Jiangxi Province is not known to many.

For many, Fuliang might only ring a bell because of a poem written by Bai Juyi (772-846).

However, the county with 1,400 years of history has long been known as "the origin of porcelain."

Jingdezhen, known as "the cradle of china," was governed by Fuliang County from the Northern Song Dynasty (1004) to the beginning of last century.

The exhibition "2023 Art at Fuliang," running from September 28 to November 26, might rejuvenate the lost fame and charisma of this ancient land.

The event, in its second edition, is one of the pioneering land art festivals in China.

Also known as "environmental art," land art is an art form that exists between architecture and sculpture, and first appeared in the 1960s. Many landworks are "site-specific" pieces, in which artists create large-scale projects using natural ecological conditions, such as land, rocks, and sand dunes.

Sun Qian, the initiator of the Land Art Festival in China, was the chief curator of "2023 Art at Fuliang" and Japan's Kitagawa Fram, the world-famous curator, was invited as the academic advisor.

The event features 62 art projects created by 60 participating artists and groups from 10 countries and regions, including China, Finland, Italy, the United States, Austria, Japan, Israel, France, and Belarus.

Thanks to its geographical advantage of mountains, rivers, and waterway traffic, plus its unique folk culture and profound history, Fuliang will be an impressive backdrop to distinguish these artworks.

Exhibition info:

Venue: Hanxi Village and Wuxikou Park, Fuliang County, Jiangxi Province

If you go: Drive on G60 Expressway, take the Jingdezhen East Exit. It is about a seven-hour drive from Shanghai to Fuliang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
