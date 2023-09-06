﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Beijing-based artist holds first solo exhibition in Shanghai

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  10:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0
The first solo exhibition of artist Xu Qu, titled "Advent," is being held at the Long Museum West Bund till October 22.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  10:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0
Beijing-based artist holds first solo exhibition in Shanghai

An exhibit

"Advent," the first solo exhibition of artist Xu Qu, is currently ongoing at the Long Museum West Bund.

The exhibition, curated by Sun Dongdong, has the same title as Xu's new large-scale installation, "Advent."

"Advent," which was created in 2023, is featured alongside multiple series of Xu's large-scale paintings and installations.

The large-scale installation, "Advent," conjures up images of an unknown extraterrestrial descending upon a gigantic spacecraft. The medium of this work is recycled components from eight discarded ATMs.

The devices are disassembled and flattened before being stacked on a platform with random shutdown displays shown on their screens.

Beijing-based artist holds first solo exhibition in Shanghai
Beijing-based artist holds first solo exhibition in Shanghai

Visitors can picture the atmosphere in a vertical view while walking on the platform. During the digital revolution of currency transactions and the financial industry, physical operating methods in bank transactions have gradually changed, and money exchange application scenarios have been simplified and updated.

In Xu's opinion, these once-perfect industrial design products foreshadow the advent of the last phase of human creation.

Xu Qu, born in 1978, received an MFA in fine arts and film from Braunschweig University of Art in Germany in 2018. The artist now resides and works in Beijing.

The "Maze" series, created between 2022 and 2023, is inspired by the question of "why humans are always fascinated by the meaning behind paintings and images." The artist visualizes paintings as existing at the crossroads of imagery and linguistic systems.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through October 22 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Long Museum West Bund

Address: 3398 Longteng Ave

龙腾大道3398号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     