﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Visually impaired students get unique art experience at Pearl Art Museum

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  12:54 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
The Pearl Art Museum is promoting barrier-free access to visitors with disabilities, allowing visually impaired students to enjoy art education and guided tours.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  12:54 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0

Recently a group of visually impaired students were invited to the exhibition "Return to Nature" at the Pearl Art Museum to appreciate the charisma of art.

Organized by Art Access and Orbis, a leading international public welfare organization for the prevention of blindness through eye health, the students enjoyed a unique approach to art, via the one-on-one assistance of volunteers from the Shanghai American School.

Besides learning about artwork through guided tours, the students also experienced hands-on art creation through the use of clay.

Visually impaired students get unique art experience at Pearl Art Museum

Visually impaired students appreciate the charisma of art through the exhibition "Return to Nature" at the Pearl Art Museum.

"We hope that such visits might inspire visually impaired students to appreciate or pursue art, feeling the infinite possibilities of creativity. Art has no boundaries. It's a medium for self-expression for anyone," said Li Dandan, director of the museum.

Since its opening in 2017, the Pearl Art Museum has conducted various explorations and experiments into the themes of aesthetic education and "art healing," regularly providing artistic experiences for different special groups, including autistic children and their parents, breast cancer patients and health-care workers.

Aimed at building an "art museum without walls," the Pearl Art Museum not only carries out a series of public welfare and aesthetic education activities, but also launches projects based on the promotion of art history and book-reading.

It's the first museum in Shanghai to launch barrier-free access guides to visitors.

"Our museum and the bookstore are like a bonfire, where everyone can gain intellectual and aesthetic inspiration, seek equality, respect and friendship among people, and find the warmth and solace of the soul."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     