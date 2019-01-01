﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Chinese pianist performs with the Warsaw Philharmonic in Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-09-14       0
Chinese pianist Chen Sa performed under the baton of conductor Jacek Kaspszyk of the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra to open Shanghai's Oriental Art Center's autumn-winter season.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-09-14       0

Edited byMa Yue. Reported byMa Yue. Subtitles byMa Yue.

The concert by Jacek Kaspszyk and the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra on Wednesday evening officially opened the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's autumn-winter season, which comprises 61 stage productions in 101 performances through February.

The orchestra was founded in 1901 and is one of Poland's oldest musical institutions. They opened the concert with Penderecki's Adagietto from Paradise Lost.

Pianist Chen Sa joined them for Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor. The second part of the event featured Dvorak's Symphony No. 9 in E Minor "From the New World," which received overwhelming applause from the audience.

Chen is the first Chinese pianist to have received honors in all three major competitions: the International Chopin Piano Competition, the Leeds International Piano Competition and the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

She was also the first Chinese pianist to be named a panel member of the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2020.

Chinese pianist performs with the Warsaw Philharmonic in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Chinese pianist Chen Sa performs with the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra.

The International Chopin Piano Competition has been held at the Warsaw Philharmonic since the competition's inception in 1927.

It was Chen's third collaboration with the Polish orchestra.

"They (the orchestra) are simply too familiar with Chopin's compositions. The warm temperament of the concerto seems to flow in the blood of the performers," she said.

Chopin is Chen's favorite composer as well.

"Musicians are like containers," she said. "With their growth, they deal with musical compositions using a variety of emotions, intensities and approaches. Chopin is my favorite composer because his music has the power to touch anyone's heart, regardless of age."

Chinese pianist performs with the Warsaw Philharmonic in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra will perform at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on October 17.

The autumn-winter performance season at Shanghai Oriental Art Center will also feature performances by Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra on October 17, Vladimir Fedoseyev and the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra on September 21, Teodor Currentzis and the Musicaeterna Orchestra on October 24 and 25, and Christian Thielemann and the Staatskapelle Dresden on November 1 and 2.

Along with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra from Germany, the Eggner Trio from Austria, rising Japanese pianists Mao Fujita and Hayato Sumino, Italian pianist Alexander Romanovsky, Russian pianist Andrey Pisarev and Russian violinist Maxim Vengerov are also in the line-up.

Chinese pianist Wang Yujia will perform on December 5. Jin Chengzhi and his Shanghai Rainbow Chamber singers will perform in October and December.

Chinese pianist performs with the Warsaw Philharmonic in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Chinese pianist Wang Yujia will perform on December 5.

World-renowned dance companies like Russia's Eifman Ballet of St Petersburg and Israel's Kamea Dance Company are also on the schedule, along with drama and traditional opera.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center now has a bookstore on the second floor, selling albums and other musical productions. Audiences will be allowed to bring the musical scores into the hall for related programs.

Chinese pianist performs with the Warsaw Philharmonic in Shanghai
Ma Yue / SHINE

A bookstore in the center sells musical scores and other materials related to music.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Oriental Art Center
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     