International sculpture exhibition opens in Jing'an park

Twenty-eight artists from home and abroad are exhibiting their works at the 7th Jing'an International Sculpture Project, which opened to the public on Wednesday.

The exhibition at Jing'an Sculpture Park will stay open until December 31. There are a total of 34 sets and 42 works by 18 foreign and 10 Chinese artists.

Ti Gong

"I've been in China since 2011. In the beginning, I spent six months in Beijing researching Chinese traditional sculpting. I've already had a few exhibitions in China," Ram Katzir, an Israeli visual artist, told Shanghai Daily. "I also participated in an exhibition in Jing'an in 2012."

This time, his creation "Here" is on display with a "Cloud Man" and a "Cloud Dog" next to him.



Despite being inspired by the Chinese guardian lions found in front of temples, Katzir noted that it is not a lion but rather a very large puppy.



"The puppy has a cloud on his head because thoughts are represented by clouds. Clouds arrive, stay for a while, and then leave," Katzir explained. "The puppy is guarding the man, or perhaps the thoughts of the man, or maybe the man is guarding the puppy's thoughts."



Aside from the cloud installation "Here," Katzir will have two more exhibits presented in the city later: one is a bronze sculpture in the New Bund 31, a new performance center in Pudong, which will open next month, and the other will be featured during the West Bund Art Festival in November.



Ke Jiayun / SHINE

Ke Jiayun / SHINE

Katinka Bock, a German sculptor and visual artist who was nominated for the prestigious Marcel Duchamp Prize, France's highest award for contemporary art, has brought her work "La Passerelle/Walkway" and is inviting visitors to explore the intimate dialogue between architecture and nature from various angles and times.

Ti Gong

Juan Garaizabal, a Spanish artist best known for his globally acclaimed monumental public sculptures titled "Memorias Urbanas (Urban Memories)," which have been displayed at the Venice Biennale and the Expo Chicago, is exhibiting his work "Ever Time Balcony," which is 20 meters tall and traces architectural slices, evoking emotions and memories related to cities and life.

Ti Gong

Scottish artist Jim Lambie, who was nominated for the prestigious Turner Prize for his innovative and distinctive art, is displaying "Shaved Ice [Landscape]" for this exhibition, with his signature use of color and transformation of ready-made materials.

Lambie's one-of-a-kind interactive maze invites guests to go on a colorful and rhythmic adventure through mirrored ladders, prompting self-reflection as they look at themselves.

Ti Gong

Alejandro Vega Beuvrin, who has been incorporating his architectural study into sculpture in recent years, deconstructs the conventional view of the plane in his piece "Barricada" with the goal of reshaping the structure of space through interactive exploration, free from constraints.

Since 1995, the artistic duo Elmgreen & Dragset has challenged the presentation and experience of art through sculpture, large-scale installations, and performance art.

Their "City in the Sky" transports visitors to an inverted cityscape, immersing them in this multicolored fictional world.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Jing'an Public Conference (J'PAC) will also take place during this year's event.

With the theme "Urban Public Space: Dimension, Emotion, Vitality," this year's J'PAC intends to stimulate the value of urban green spaces and work to ensure Shanghai develops into an innovative, humanistic, ecological city.

The JISP Photography Competition and the Youth Theme Painting Competition will also be held this year.

The organizers have added additional events, such as guided tours and art workshops, to encourage more citizens to appreciate the beauty of art and parks, as well as learn about the growth of public art in Jing'an District and Shanghai.