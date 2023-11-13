﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

100-plus 'Compasso d'Oro' award-winning designs showing at Jiuzhi Art Gallery

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-13       0
More than 100 winning exhibits of the the oldest design award in the world, are on loan from the collection of the ADI Design Museum in Milan to the Bund 18 Jiuzhi Art Gallery.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-13       0
100-plus 'Compasso d'Oro' award-winning designs showing at Jiuzhi Art Gallery

"Ghost", Career Award 2022,

Ghost

Cini Boeri, Tomu Katayanagi, Fiam Italia, 1987, Armchair

100-plus 'Compasso d'Oro' award-winning designs showing at Jiuzhi Art Gallery

"Vespa", Honorable Mention 2020 Vespa elettrica

Piaggio Group Design Center – Marco Lambri, Marco Canepa, Piaggio &

C. 2018, Electric motorcycle

More than 100 winning exhibits of the "Compasso d'Oro", the oldest design award in the world, are on display at the Jiuzhi Art Space on the Bund 18.

On loan from the collection of the ADI Design Museum in Milan, these items reflect how design products can break the norms of "public service" or "home life" by combining different elements to create unique design effects.

Now in its 70th year, the "Compasso d'Oro" remains the world's most coveted design award. Founded in 1954, the award was the first official recognition addressing the problem of production as a fact not only of economics, but also of aesthetics, culture, and custom.

Following this spirit, the exhibition is staged as a journey that presents the history and relevance of the award in close relation to its historical context, and to a series of social and cultural trends that, on top of defining Italian design, have become fundamental narrative threads of contemporary international industrial design.

100-plus 'Compasso d'Oro' award-winning designs showing at Jiuzhi Art Gallery

Career Award 2020,

"Arco"

Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni, Flos, 1962

Visitors will encounter the symbol for "Compasso d'Or" at the exhibition.

The symbol was designed by graphic designer Albe Steiner in 1953, inspired by the Golden Ratio Divider invented by the painter Adalbert Goeringer in 1893, a tool used to determine whether two measurements are related through the Golden Ratio. The golden compass awarded to the winners of the Compasso d'Oro Award is the physical translation of Steiner's symbol and was designed by Marco Zanuso and Alberto Rosselli in 1954

Divided into seven sections, "Invention and Creation" is the spotlight of the exhibition. It showcases Italian designers' subversive design concepts as inventors.

One of the highlights at the exhibition is the "K1340 Children's Chair", which won the Golden Circle Award in 1964. The chair is a purely geometric form in colors. Thanks to its freely assembled modular design, it allows children to build with their hands the wonderful worlds they envisage through slides and climbing frames.

The design concept is based on the children's unlimited creativity.

The "Spun" armchair designed by Thomas Heswick, which won the 2014 Golden Gauge Award, can rotate 360 degrees like a gyroscope. One can sit on it and swing as much as they want without ever falling down.

Created between 1979 to 1981, the Neapolitan coffee machine Alessi, designed by Riccardo D'Alessi, resembles members from a big family. Each seems to have a facial expression and a specific role to play.



Exhibition Info

Date: Through February 25, 2025 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Admission: Free (no entry after 5:30pm)

Venue: Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery

Address: 18 Zhongshan Rd. E1

100-plus 'Compasso d'Oro' award-winning designs showing at Jiuzhi Art Gallery

Award 2014, "Spun"

Thomas Heatherwick, Magis, 2010

Rotating armchair



Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     