Intangible cultural heritage brought to communities and schools

Qingpu District has begun its Jiangnan guochao month, bringing intangible cultural heritage from the region to communities, malls and schools throughout the district.

With an an innovative approach to promote traditional Chinese cultural gems and intangible cultural heritage on campus, Qingpu District is introducing a series of activities into local schools.

On Thursday, nearly 300 students and faculty members of the Qingpu Campus of Shanghai United International School experienced the techniques of traditional weaving and tubu (homespun cloth) dyeing, some representative intangible cultural heritage items from the district.

During the class, they also learned about the history and culture of these heritages.

It was part of the Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) guochao ( China chic) month hosted by the Publicity Department of Qingpu District which features displays of cultural heritage gems throughout the coming month.

Qingpu District's 6,000-year history has given birth to the Fuquanshan Heritage Site, dubbed "a chronicle of Shanghai history." It also features the Songze Heritage Site and Qinglong Town Heritage Site, as well as a number of intangible cultural legacies represented with tianshange (folk songs sung in the field by farmers), apo (granny) tea, xuanjuan, a form of talking and singing art, Jiangnan sizhu (traditional string and wind music) and watermark prints.

The event aims to give students an up-close look at Chinese intangible cultural heritage and experience its everlasting charm. Students were very interested with many questions raised, said officials of the district.

Throughout the month, a bazaar will have touring displays at shopping malls like Qingpu Wanda Mall, Wuyue Plaza and Qiaoziwan Plaza, as well as communities, schools and enterprises, enabling people to experience the inheritance and innovation of Jiangnan culture.