Online Tour of Holy Trinity Cathedral (Part 3)

As you step inside this magnificent red-brick church, a Bund landmark for over 150 years, the stunning starry sky dome and colorful lead windows immediately captivate your attention. Notably, there's a prominent window known as the "Lester Memorial Window" with an intriguing story behind it. In this episode, join Michelle Qiao and Su Xinbao, Vice President of Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute, as they delve into the church's rich history and witness exceptional craftsmanship.