France offers a cultural extravaganza in Shanghai

"Festival Croisements," China's premier foreign arts festival and one of the most prominent cultural events outside France, is celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The opening concert of the "Festival Croisements – Special presentation for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-France diplomatic relations" was held at Villa Basset, in the French Consulate-General's residence in Shanghai, on April 9.

This year is a significant milestone as China and France celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, alongside the designation of the year as the Sino-France year of culture and tourism.

"Festival Croisements" was established in 2006 as China's premier foreign arts festival and one of the most prominent cultural events outside France. French Consul General in Shanghai Joan Valadou and Jin Lei, deputy director of the Shanghai municipal administration of culture and tourism, were present and delivered speeches. The event featured a captivating French concert performed by renowned cellist Zhu Yibing and pianist Zheng Hui.

As part of the commemoration, the festival will unfold from April through December. Throughout this period, more than 400 events will take place across 31 cities.

Shanghai will host an impressive array of over 100 cultural and artistic events. Notable highlights include performances by the Ballet de L'Opéra National de Bordeaux. The esteemed Comédie Française will present the classic play "Les Fourberies de Scapin." Audiences can also enjoy the debut tour of L'Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal du Château de Versailles, presenting the court music of Louis XIV's era.

Collaborations between the West Bund Museum and the Centre National d'art et de Culture Georges Pompidou promise to deliver two compelling exhibitions over the next five years.

At the same time, the Power Station of Art will host solo exhibitions for two outstanding French women: "Gabrielle Chanel: Fashion Manifesto" and the first major exhibition in China for contemporary artist Annette Messager, titled "Désir Désordre." Icicle Space will present four solo exhibitions by French contemporary artists.

The prestigious Musée Cernuschi's collection will be showcased at the Bund One Art Museum, presenting a contemporary Chinese painting exhibition featuring renowned masters including Zao Wou-Ki and Chang Yu.

In the realm of craft and design, exhibitions by the Comité Colbert and its members realize the "Conversation de savoir-faire franco-chinois" (a dialogue between French and Chinese craftsmanship). "Cartier, le pouvoir de la magie" at Shanghai Museum East will showcase exquisite treasures, while the "Résonances Art Deco:Paris Chic – Shanghai Moderne"(Dual City) exhibition by the Le Mobilier National (French National Furniture Museum) at Bund 33 will highlight decorative arts.

Notably, the exclusive musical segment "Belle," featured at this year's Spring Festival Gala, will once again ignite the enthusiasm for French musicals. In addition, three classic works – "Don Juan," "Notre Dame de Paris," and "Mozart l'Opéra Rock" – will tour China.