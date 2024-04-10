Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 57: 天花板 (Tian Hua Ban)

Is it merely the decorative ceiling of a room, or does it hold a deeper meaning? Let's check it out together with Malaysian Bao Ern!

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Bao Ern from Malaysia encountered the Chinese word "天花板" (tiān huā bǎn). Was it merely the decorative ceiling of a room, or did it hold a deeper meaning? Let's check it out together with Bao Ern!

