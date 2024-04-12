Uffizi Galleries loan 18th century masterpieces to Shanghai

"The 18th Century Masterpieces," on loan from the collection of the Uffizi Galleries, is showing at the Bund One Art Museum through August 25.

"The 18th Century Masterpieces," on loan from the collection of the Uffizi Galleries, is on show at the Bund One Art Museum through August 25.

This is the fourth collaboration between the Uffizi Galleries and the Bund One Art Museum.

The exhibition reveals the artistic evolution brought by the political and social changes in the 18th century through the presentation of the Uffizi's 18th-century collection of treasures, varying from grand historical themes to detailed common customs, showing a panoramic view of the splendid artistic development during that pivotal period in Western history.

Many modern and even contemporary features began to take shape at this time. It was also the Age of Enlightenment, illuminated by the light of reason, a new secular way of thinking that broke through prejudice and brought an irreversible and progressive change that encompassed culture, economy and society.

The Uffizi's collection of 18th-century art comes mainly from the customizations and collections of the last descendants of the Medici family (rulers of the Grand Duchy of Tuscany until 1737) and of the Habsburg-Lorraine family, the successors of the Grand Duchy.

The exhibition features 80 masterpieces created by some heavyweight names including Goya, Thiepollo, Canaletto and Buchet from the Uffizi Gallery's collection.

Through paintings, aristocratic jewelry, handicrafts, sculptures and other forms, the exhibition aims to reflect the significance of the great artistic heritage of the Medici family, inviting viewers to feel the charm of the art and humanities of that glorious era.

Visitors will encounter a portrait of "Grand Prince Ferdinando de' Medici" at the beginning of the exhibition. It is also interesting to find "Portrait of the Artist Francois Riviere" by Nicola van Houbraken. The painting depicts the face of the artist revealed at the core of floral hoop, which is quite a contemporary arrangement even seen today.

At the end of the exhibition, visitors will be surprised to find "Chinese Production," the Chinese Export Paintings of the 1770. The Tempera on paper uses intricate and delicate lines to depict the old Chinese countryside scenes of a bygone era.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through July 25; 10am-6pm



Address: 3/F, 1 Zhongshan Rd E1 中山东一路1号3楼



Admission: 188 yuan