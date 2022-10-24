﻿
Feature / District

Hairawn muhly: Pink 'sea' of grass bringing romantic autumn vibes

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-10-25       0
The Xunmengyuan Park in Qingpu District has recently been engulfed in a blooming and romantic "sea" of pink grass.

Formally called muhlenbergia capillaris, a native North American grass also known as hairawn muhly, the grass resembles a gigantic blanket of pretty purple-pink flowers.

Clumps of pink muhly grass are stacked together, featuring a wonderful autumn scene with gentle breeze, attracting many residents to go trigger-happy with their mobile phones and immerse themselves in the fancy views.

Some even walk into the knee-deep grass field, trying hard to find the best angle to enjoy the scenery.

Li Shuangjiu

The pink grass in Qingpu's Xunmengyuan Park is in full bloom.

Appreciating from a bird's-eye view, the grass is pink purple, like a cloud and fog, or pink smoke. On sunny days, the pink flower's panicles sway in the wind, bringing a touch of autumn romance.

The flowering season of the grass is between September and November, and they are now in "full bloom" in the city, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

The dreamlike color has made the hairawn muhly a new Internet celebrity in recent years.

"After flowering, they are pruned at the end of November, and then they sprout and grow again in next spring," Qiu Guangwei, general manager of the park, informed.

﻿
﻿
