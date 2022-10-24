Get a taste of authentic Mexican cuisine here

Foodies in Qingpu District can now savor Mexican cuisine in an authentic restaurant, with Los Pacos, making its China debut, opening recently at the UNI Vanke Mall.

Xu Jianxun

Foodies in Qingpu District can now savor authentic Mexican cuisine at Los Pacos, which made its China debut recently at the UNI Vanke Mall.

Mexican food is always a fun and flavorful crowd pleaser, featuring spicy and sour flavors.

Its earliest roots lie in Mesoamerican cuisine, and its ingredients and methods come from the Mayan community. It then gets integrated with the flavors of Spanish and American cuisines.

In 2010, Mexican cuisine was recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization as an intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

To provide customers with a more immersive dining experience, the restaurant is decorated in Mexican style.

"The famous international tourist city in Mexico, Cancun, is called 'a crock hanging at the end of the rainbow' in Mayan language, so many people assimilate Mexico with the rainbow country," Chai Chai, the person in charge of the restaurant's marketing department, explained.

"Our restaurant features the decorating style of Mexico, and customers can feel the bright colors when they come in."

The restaurant offers many delicious Mexican dishes, from tacos to barbecue.