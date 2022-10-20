﻿
Feature / District

Yangpu District hastens pace of urban renewal

An abandoned workshop at 542 Longchang Road has recently become a popular check-in spot for online celebrities, thanks to an urban renewal project called "Window of Dinghai".
Yangpu District hastens pace of urban renewal

The Fushun Road Community Center has opened in the Siping Road Neighborhood.

An abandoned building at 542 Longchang Road has recently become a popular spot for Internet influencers. This urban renewal project, called "Window of Dinghai," was originally an abandoned factory workshop in Yangpu District.

Now, post-transformation, the previously shabby place presents a thriving scene. The sun shines on the sloping glass roof. At the same time, people can stand behind to enjoy a bird's-eye view of the best scenery.

The courtyard is winding and secluded, with green plants on both sides. "Window of Dinghai" has not only become a favorite place for the locals, but also an example of urban renewal in the district.

In 2021, Yangpu completed the regeneration of rundown neighborhoods in the district, one year ahead of schedule.

Nearly 4 million square meters of rundown neighborhoods have been demolished since the 1990s to make way for new urban construction.

Meanwhile, a total of 163,500 households were relocated to their new homes which are much bigger and better equipped.

On the former site of a rundown neighborhood in Changbai Xincun community, 12 old houses have been preserved. Nearby is a new 17-story apartment building. History and modernity blend here.

For years, Yangpu has continued to coordinate the layout of production, living and ecology, while accelerating the urban renewal of the district.

The district has formed a vertical transportation network, built the Jiangwan-Wujiaochang comprehensive transportation demonstration area and realized the connection of the 5.5-kilometer waterline in the south section of Yangpu riverside.

Authorities in Yangpu are mobilizing the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of the people, enterprises, universities, as well as social organizations, and encouraging them to participate in urban governance and jointly building a harmonious neighborhood.

The community advisory system, which consists of community workers, planners, health professionals, legal consultants and social governance consultants, has set the stage for a number of replicable cases, such as the NICE2035 Future Life Prototype Neighborhood.

The community advisory system was honored as one of the best innovation practices in Shanghai's urban grassroots Party construction last year.

A "1510" community service circle has also been established to provide at least 10 community services to residents within 15 minutes' walk.

