Renji and Jiading ink deal to improve medical services

Renji Hospital has inked a cooperation agreement with Jiading District to strengthen the medical services at district hospitals and community health service centers.

Jiading District sealed an agreement on the “Renji-Jiading” medical cluster on February 2 to help district-level hospitals and community health service centers improve their medical services with Renji Hospital’s technology and resources.



Renji has supported Jiading’s “Healthy Jiading” mission even before the suburban district became one of the nation’s first experimental healthy cities or districts.

Under the agreement, the medical union will fully leverage the strengths and resources of Renji Hospital and implement integrated management of talent team construction, discipline development, scientific research and teaching among Jiading District Central Hospital and four community health service centers in Jiading Town, Xuhang Town, Huating Town and the Juyuan New Area.

Renji’s expertise is in gastroenterology, urology and rheumatology. Dr Xia Qiang, Renji’s president, said the hospital will help Jiading District Central Hospital improve its medical services.

Renji is also looking into 5G, AI, big data sharing and other information technologies to create smooth digital connections among the union and build a three-tiered medical diagnosis mode so that information can be shared better and residents can get high-quality medical care.