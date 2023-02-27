Jiading at a new starting point in seeking all-round development

Fourteen techno startups have been added to Shanghai’s “Little Giants” list while Jiading District itself was identified as the “most innovative” throughout the city.

Jiading District is fully geared up for a robust start to the year from an all-round perspective, with an overall goal to further boost its economic and social development, raise the life quality of its residents and improve administrative efficiency.

Achievement transformation

Fourteen techno startups from Jiading have been added to Shanghai’s newest batch of “Little Giant” enterprises while the suburban district itself was identified as the “most innovative” throughout the city.

Standing at a new starting point, how will Jiading “move” on the right track? Achievement transformation is the key words.

Jiading-based Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co Ltd is one of the 14 city-level “Little Giant” firms, which usually boast strong innovation ability, large market share, key technologies, and excellent quality and high efficiency.

Zhang Yang

“High-quality growth is my expectation for the company’s development this year,” said Lu Bingbing, general manager of SHPT, exuding confidence. But he also frankly noted that the development of the industry is a systematic project, and the way forward will see many challenges.

“Complete vehicle and parts manufacturers have stepped up the layout of the fuel cell industry, and overseas enterprises are also participating in the competition for China’s fuel cell market through the establishment of R&D platforms, joint ventures and other forms. The competition has intensified.”

In the face of challenges, SHPT’s option is to abide by independent R&D and keep implementing the strategy of localization, which covers its products from materials to parts and equipment for R&D and test.

SHPT is just one of the many innovative enterprises in Jiading. Over the past year, the district had added 38 national-level “Little Giant” firms and 11 city-level corporate technology centers, both ranking the second in the city.

With a continuous effort, the district has gathered a number of platforms to boost innovation and entrepreneurship, built a multi-level support system and fostered a batch of high-quality innovative enterprises.

InnoSpring at Shanghai Smart Sensor Industrial Park is an incubation acceleration platform launched by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, which takes the Internet of Things and advanced sensor achievements as its core business.

“Without a good industrial ecology, it is difficult to go to the market with startups alone,” said Ren Jia, general manager of InnoSpring.

Ren revealed that InnoSpring has supported a number of startups by providing a series of comprehensive services such as technology, management, market, capital and policy.

SGR Semiconductors Inc is one such startup. From its inception, InnoSpring has accompanied SGR Semiconductors along every key step. “In recent years, thanks to the continuous support in capital and market from the incubation platform in Jiading, we have achieved a rapid growth,” said Lu Yuyu, founder of SGR Semiconductors.

To date, there are a total of 57 innovation and entrepreneurship platforms in Jiading. For 2023, the district aims to raise its number of high-tech enterprises to 2,600 as it continues to foster innovation of science and technology enterprises.

Citizens' sense of gain

In the new wave of urban construction and development, Jiading continues to implement the people-oriented city development concept, with the goal to make the city a more livable place with improved facilities.



And citizens’ sense of gain is the key measurement. Improving people’s life quality, in particular residents of old residential areas, is an important part of urban construction.

Since the first batch of three elevators were installed and put into use at 355 Guyiyuan Road in Nanxiang Town in November 2018, elevator installation in existing multi-story apartment buildings has been included in Jiading’s annual livelihood projects.

In the new year, there have been new progress in the work of installing elevators in old apartments in the whole district.

An elevator is nearing completion in Building 7 of Yingyuan E1 neighborhood in Xincheng Road Community.

Gu Weizhong, who lives in the building, was very happy. “I am in my 70s. Dozens of elderly people live here. It will be convenient to go upstairs and downstairs.”

Xue Liang, deputy director of the urban construction management center of Xincheng Road Community, said that the “fast forward” button was pressed for elevator installation in the community. Totally six elevators were put into use in 2022. This year, 10 more elevators will be installed.

Since 2018, Jiading has completed the project of adding 65 elevators to old residential buildings, benefiting 920 families. According to the plan, this year, the district will also achieve the goal of installing 60 more elevators, double the total number of last year.

A modern new city should not only be build well, but should also be managed well. In recent years, digitally-enabled urban governance has become an important means to ensure urban operation.

The application of the unified management platform has significantly enhanced the city’s operational efficiency and risk prevention and control capabilities, as well as improved the city’s scientific, refined and intelligent governance level.

After years of construction, Jiading has established its “unified management” platform via one-screen display. Through various application scenarios, the whole process of early warning, circulation and disposal of emergencies can be realized online, and the intensive management ability of urban operation can be improved.

“A truck carrying debris was captured at the intersection of Shengxin and Luyi roads on February 5, but the system showed that your company did not have a debris transportation and disposal task list on that day. Can you provide the relevant proof?”

A driver, surnamed Wang, with a transportation company got an inquiry from the Urban Management and Law Enforcement Squadron of Jiading Industrial Zone to cooperate in investigating a case of vehicle transporting debris in violation of regulations.

As the company was not able to provide the required task list, administrative penalty will be made later after more evidence is gathered.

“When the truck with loose cover passes the intersection, the intelligent AI camera will immediately identify and display the alarm on our large screen, and automatically generate a work order and send to the computer or mobile phone of the staff with the urban management and law enforcement department for subsequent processing,” said Chen Luyi with the Jiading Industrial Zone’s Urban Transport Center.

“The final processing results will also be sent to our platform to form a closed-loop management.”

In order to better realize the intellectualization of urban operation management, it is necessary to constantly enrich the application scenarios of “unified management of one network.”

So far, the “unified management” platform has realized one-screen management of 71 application scenarios, such as flood control and road icing monitoring, intelligent transportation, AI river patrol and smoke detection.