﻿
Feature / District

Maqiao recreates ancient relics as urban landscape elements, souvenirs

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  18:21 UTC+8, 2023-02-24       0
Maqiao Town of Minhang District has created urban landscape elements and a wine set modeled after some of the ancient objects excavated from its Maqiao Culture relics site.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  18:21 UTC+8, 2023-02-24       0
Maqiao recreates ancient relics as urban landscape elements, souvenirs
Ti Gong

Sculptures at the entrance of the Maqiao Culture Exhibition Hall

Maqiao Town of Minhang District has recently created urban landscape elements and a wine set modeled after some of the ancient relics such as the duck-shaped pottery pot excavated from the Maqiao Culture relics site.

A set of lighting artworks and some sculptures in the shape of ancient duck-shaped pottery pot, double boiler, round-mouthed food vessel, stemmed bowl and wine goblet appeared at the intersection of Yuanjiang and Huawang roads in Maqiao and around the entrance of the Maqiao Culture Exhibition Hall.

Lights were added at a miniature park during a facelift that also included new vegetation and plants. They were partly hollowed to let out some light. When night falls, the lighting artworks, set against warm glows from their background, turn more vivid with their contours.

The Maqiao township officials came up with the sculptures mimicking its ancient relics in front of the Maqiao Culture Exhibition Hall to serve as a bunch of vibrant historic and cultural symbols characteristic of the town.

A bird's-eye view of the sculpture set shows an elliptical layout. It has seven pieces arranged artistically in accordance with their different heights and sizes.

Running water drops from the biggest duck-shaped pot to a lower stemmed cup, then further to other utensils around them. The water is finally collected in a pond and recycled again into the duck-shaped pot.

The Maqiao ruins site, situated in the east of Yutang Village in the town, indicates a history back to the Neolithic Age some 3,900-3,200 years ago. The site was discovered in 1959 and followed by the unearthing of animal bones and many pieces of ancient stoneware and potteries.

Meanwhile, a wine set designed by Maqiao Town has won at the 2022 Shanghai Souvenir Primary recently. It, together with 46 pieces of souvenirs, will enter the second round of the competition held by the Shanghai Consumer Council.

Maqiao recreates ancient relics as urban landscape elements, souvenirs
Ti Gong

A blue-porcelain wine set is modeled after the duck-shaped pottery pot excavated from the Maqiao Culture relics site.

The wine set consists of a blue-porcelain wine pitcher and two yuntun (云吞, one gulp) cups. It was a tradition among the ancient Chinese to drink their wine in one gulp to manifest their valiance.

The wine pitcher was modeled after a gray duck-shaped pottery pot with cloud-and-thunder patterns that was unearthed from the Maqiao Culture relics site in the 1990s, and the pair of yuntun cups take the shape of the ancient Maqiao wine goblet.

The wine set can be both an everyday use and a decoration.

In addition to the creative items inspired from the Maqiao Culture relics, the town also came up with other cultural products, including blessing money envelops and cushions with Maqiao lion dance paintings on them, a purple cup with wisteria-shaped curving to mark the town's ancient wisteria park and handkerchiefs, scarves and paper tissue containers made of local indigo printing fabrics.

Maqiao recreates ancient relics as urban landscape elements, souvenirs
Ti Gong

A fan featuring Maqiao painting

Maqiao recreates ancient relics as urban landscape elements, souvenirs
Ti Gong

Handkerchiefs and scarves made of Maqiao indigo printing fabrics

Maqiao recreates ancient relics as urban landscape elements, souvenirs
Ti Gong

A cup with wisteria-shaped curving to mark Maqiao's ancient wisteria park

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     