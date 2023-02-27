﻿
Feature / District

Jiading-based tech firm raises US$190m from US listing

﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  17:10 UTC+8, 2023-02-27       0
Jiading-based Hesai Technology became the first Chinese LiDAR firm to go public in US earlier this month.
﻿ Shi Jingyun
Shi Jingyun
  17:10 UTC+8, 2023-02-27       0

Jiading-based Hesai Technology, a global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions, became the first Chinese LiDAR maker to go public in the United States on February 9.

The Shanghai firm had a market capitalization of approximately US$2.62 billion based on its closing price on the first trading day.

Founded in 2014, Hesai is a market leader in advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle fleets. It has shipped over 100,000 LiDAR units in the six years until 2022.

In 2022 alone, the company delivered over 80,000 units, making it the world’s annual LiDAR delivery champion.

Jiading-based tech firm raises US$190m from US listing

Hesai AT128 laser radar

According to the company, a quarter of the proceeds from Hesai’s initial public offering, which raised US$190 million, will be invested in manufacturing capabilities, including the construction of new plants and the purchase of new production and testing equipment.

Hesai currently has strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle companies and robotics companies around the world, covering over 90 cities in 40 countries.

Meanwhile, the company holds hundreds of patents around the world. Its self-developed chips, functional safety, active anti-interference and other technologies have set numerous industry records, earning it the title of “unicorn” company in the new infrastructure sector.

Hesai’s intelligent manufacturing center, one of the major projects in Jiading New City, began construction in 2021 and is expected to be completed this year.

According to Li Yifan, CEO of Hesai Technology, the company’s vision is to use high-performance LiDAR solutions to enable the development of robot technology.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     