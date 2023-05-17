﻿
2023 shopping festival launched with attractive deals, activities

The Songjiang Shopping Festival has kicked off, offering camping, night markets, car purchases and many other activities.
The Songjiang Shopping Festival has kicked off, offering camping, night markets, car purchases and many other activities.

Songjiang District government aims to boost the 2023 Songjiang Shopping Festival by leveraging various promotions, expanding consumption channels, and tapping into the rich resources of Songjiang's culture, tourism, and villages.

The festival is themed "Dynamic Songjiang, an outstanding new city," and includes four major consumer seasons: The May Day Songjiang Shopping Festival, The Summer Shopping Season, The Golden Autumn Shopping Season and The New Year's Shopping Season.

It also highlights 10 major themes such as Playing with Cars, Convenient Communities, Night Economy, Parent-child Playgrounds, Living at Home, Slow Life in the City, E-commerce Consumption and New Year's Goodies.

Various promotional activities are scheduled to take place in major business districts, shopping streets, cultural and creative parks, and malls, as well as e-commerce platforms. During the festival, four commercial hubs in Songjiang jointly will be presenting 10,000 coupon boxes, which triggered the enthusiasm of consumers.

"I was lucky enough to scan the code and win a coupon," said resident Yuan Yan with a smile.

The festival will have a series of major commercial promotions throughout the year, creating a targeted and inspiring consumer atmosphere.

Songjiang has put restoring and boosting consumption in priority, and its consumption market has clearly warmed up this year. According to local government, the retail sales in the district in the first three months increased by 6.1 percent year on year.

