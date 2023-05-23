Riverfront upgrade now on the drawing board

Developing design solutions for the riverfront bay area where the Huangpu, Dazhi and Jinhui rivers converge has begun.

Ti Gong

The facelift on this 88-square-kilometer space will be essential for the regional development of Minhang District.

A strategic geographical space in Shanghai, the bay is situated in the center of the south extension of Shanghai's North-South Elevated Road. It connects the Taihu Lake Basin in the west, the East China Sea in the east, the Yangtze River estuary in the north and the Hangzhou Bay in the south.

The international design solicitation has attracted 29 applicants from 57 companies or institutions.

Through pre-qualification, application processing, panel judgement and notification, four design teams have been shortlisted. They are: The joint teams of ASP from Germany and Shanghai Shanggui Architectural Design and Research Institute Co, TER from France and Shanghai Landscape Architectural Design and Research Institute Co, SOM and WEI from the US and Niek Roozen from Holland.

The designers will first carry out surveys of the 88-square-kilometer space circled by Shanghai-Jiaxing-Huzhou Expressway in the north, Daye Highway in the south, Humin Road in the west and Sanlu Highway in the east.

Their design scope will then be narrowed down to about 25 square kilometers around the riverfront areas.

A final plan is expected to come out in mid-July this year.