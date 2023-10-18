﻿
Father and son art exhibition reveals 'joy in the mountains'

The Father and Son Oil Painting Exhibition by painter Tian Xuesen and his 13-year-old son Tian Jiyun has opened at Art+ Century Museum in Songjiang.
Joy in the Mountain.

The "Father and Son Oil Painting Exhibition" by painter Tian Xuesen and his 13-year-old son Tian Jiyun has opened at Art Cube in Songjiang District.

It features a collection of 45 oil paintings created over nearly a decade.

The central theme of the exhibition, "Le Shan" ("Joy in the Mountain"), draws inspiration from the famous saying from the Analects of Confucius: "The wise find joy in water, the virtuous find joy in mountains."

Tian Xuesen, who left the bustling metropolis of Shanghai more than a decade ago to dedicate his life to painting in the tranquil setting of Huashan Mountain in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has embarked on a remarkable artistic journey.

And his son has been a constant companion in the wilds in the winter and summer vacations. Although the theme and creative forms of the duo initially appear similar, a closer examination reveals distinct differences.

The father's art has evolved from the concrete to the abstract, reconstructing his own spiritual world. In contrast, the son's work is characterized by its youthful spontaneity, bursting with energy and vitality.

Tian Xuesen shared his thoughts on his recent shift in painting style.

"It has undergone some changes," he said. "My previous approach was more focused on the material, physical aspects, emphasizing elements like light, color, brushwork and the structural aspects of mountains.

"Now I focus more on capturing the essence of landscapes and conveying a mood. I'm seeking variations within a single color palette, and finding richness in simplicity."

What he's working on in the exhibition space is a painting of Qogir Peak, the world's second highest peak and also a revered pilgrimage destination for multiple religions. He caught the view at an altitude of about 4,000 meters from an airplane window as he flew over the mountain. He then took a photo.

The artwork depicting the majestic peak is awash in a serene blue palette, casting an ethereal aura over the canvas.

The artist's brushwork, deliberately elusive and subtle, gives rise to a vague and enigmatic shape that seems to emerge from the mist-shrouded landscape.

Each stroke of the brush is an invocation of mystery, as the contours of the peak remain deliberately blurred, inviting viewers into a realm of imagination and contemplation.

Blue tones.

Subtle hues.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through November 26

Venue: Art Cube, Rabor Nova

Address: 6/F, 885 Wangjiashe Rd

王家厍路885弄6楼

