Rabor Nova: where art and culture flourish

Songjiang locals have one more art and culture destination at their doorstep. Rabor Nova in Dongjing Town is a new landmark, bringing art and creativity to residents.

Songjiang locals have one more art and culture destination at their doorstep. Rabor Nova in Dongjing Town is a new landmark, bringing art and creativity to residents.

Located by Dongjing Station of Metro Line 9, the cultural creative park grabs attention and creates visual impact with giant outdoor installations designed by contemporary artists.

It's been home to diverse art galleries, fine dining restaurants, outdoor activities, reading space, and entertainment venues that immerse you in a world of poetic beauty.

Sitting at the heart of the park, Future Show, a glass installation space crafted by artist Qin Ling, is a rainbow-hued wonderland where light and shadow intertwine, creating a dreamy and enchanting atmosphere.

This 14-meter-high versatile pillarless space offers an open exhibition area that can accommodate up to 500 people at one time.

Equipped with a complete set of space mechanics and elevator machinery, it meets the needs of various shooting scenarios such as drones, studio photography and scene shooting. It's the preferred choice for hosting brand launches, art exhibitions, product showcases, technology shows and fashion events.

Its exterior corridor leads to the Art + Century Museum a few steps away.

This is a non-profit art organization dedicated to the inheritance and promotion of Shanghai-style culture and the culture of Jiangnan (region in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River), with a collection of over 400 artworks.

The main building covers an area of 1,800 square meters, featuring multiple art exhibition halls and facilities. The largest single exhibition hall measures approximately 600 square meters.

In addition to regularly hosting art exhibitions and education activities, it also serves as a venue for themed banquets and art lectures.

The Read Beyond Biography Hall is a reading space that features a 12-meter-tall bookshelf adorned with biographies of Chinese and foreign celebrities, adding the space with a humanistic atmosphere. It hosts themed book clubs on a regular basis.

The expansive 5,000-square-meter lawn "TO&FRO Greenland" serves as a gathering place for outdoor art installations and hosts open-air concerts, picnics, camping, creative markets and pet parties.

With its lush green grass, blue skies and the backdrop of the Metro Line 9 train passing by, it provides a picturesque setting that's perfect for capturing stunning photographs with just a simple click.

Garage Theater, just as its name implies, is both a parking lot and an art experiential space with about 7,000 square meters underground. The entrance is adorned with bright orange decor, creating a surreal sense of the future, while the inner space features a diverse range of artistic elements, providing even more unique settings for photography and artistic experiences.