InCity Mega Mall in Nanxiang records strong revenue growth

Due to its brand introductions and customer experience events, Nanxiang Town's InCity Mega Mall saw excellent revenue growth in 2023.

Li Pin

The InCity Mega Mall in Nanxiang Town registered strong revenue growth in 2023 as a result of its efforts to introduce brands and host activities to improve the overall customer experience.

Liu Pan, principal partner of the InCity Mega project, said sales at the 340,000-square-meter complex, a retail icon in suburban Jiading District, hit 4.6 billion yuan (US$642 million) between January and December, representing a 15 percent increase over 2021.

The sales increase was primarily due to the mall’s persistent efforts to improve its tenant mix and enhance contacts with customers through a variety of events, such as exhibitions and fan meetups.

Last year, more than 100 new businesses were brought to the mall, with many of them being the “first” in Jiading.

For example, international cosmetics behemoths Chanel and Lancôme made their debut in the Jiading New City last year by building stores at the InCity Mega Mall.

Some 90 tenants at the mall, including Longines, Sephora, Uniqlo, MALUJI, and CGV Cinema, had yearly sales of more than 10 million yuan, while auto brands such as Tesla, Xiaopeng, and Zeekr, as well as Lukfook Jewellery, have long been city sales champions.

In addition to improving the tenant mix, the mall focuses on activities to attract new visitors, conducting around 200 events over the last 12 months.

“An abundant number of interactive activities with shoppers remains one of the mall’s strengths since its opening,” Liu said.

“Different kinds of events focusing on themes like art, parent-and-child, pets, camping, fashion, and many others catering to the needs of customers of various ages in the neighborhood were held at the mall from the year beginning to the end.”