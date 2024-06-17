Feature / District

Seeking balance between profit and sustainability

Qin Congcong Yang Yang
  15:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
Siemens High Voltage Switchgear Co Shanghai in Minhang is among the first batch of "waste-free units" as the district aspires to become a waste-free district.
Qin Congcong Yang Yang
  15:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
Seeking balance between profit and sustainability
Ti Gong

Siemens High Voltage Switchgear Co Shanghai in Minhang District

At its high voltage switchgear factory in Minhang District, Siemens is vying for a balance between business profit and low energy consumption.

At Siemens High Voltage Switchgear Co Shanghai, a joint venture of Siemens and the Shanghai Electric Group, logistics robots carry raw materials to pass through qualification and storage entry.

"This is our green supply chain," said Gao Bo, the company's sustainable development officer. "The raw materials for packaging are recyclable and we are therefore able to reduce packaging waste by 25 tons annually."

The company is gearing itself toward automation, digitalization and smart manufacturing development, and has been selected as a "Shanghai Clean Production Model Unit" and among the first batch of "Waste-free Factories" in Shanghai.

Its low-carbon manufacturing has become a major concept for the company's sustainable development.

On the roof of its factory, photovoltaic panels absorb solar power to generate electricity.

"Since the PV panels were put into use in 2019, we have generated through the system about 8.326 million kilowatt hours of electricity and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 4,837.3 tons," Gao said.

As Minhang is aspiring to become a "waste-free" zone, it is encouraging its factories, hospitals and campuses to become "waste-free units." The concept of "waste-free units" will be applied more widely in the district's parks, farms and industrial zones.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
Siemens
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     