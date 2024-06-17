Feature / District

Exchange exhibition highlights folk culture and history

Minhang Museum has launched an intangible cultural heritage exchange exhibition with Huainan City of Anhui Province to display the best traditions of both areas for visitors.
Minhang Museum has launched an intangible cultural heritage exchange exhibition with Anhui Province's Huainan City.

The cultural items include Bagongshan Mountain Zijin Stone, bamboo furniture, poker pictures, traditional Chinese instrument making, lacquerware, miniature ancient architecture and purple clay sculpture. Visitors are guided through a tour of folk culture and history in which they may also seek some inner peace.

An important city along the Huaihe River, Huainan's cultural items are noted for their aesthetics from both north China grandeur and south China exquisiteness. Among them are the Fengyang flower drum lanterns, the fire tiger dance and raised pavilion.

Minhang's cultural items, including Shanghai proverbs, Maqiao lion dance and Shanghai traditional Chinese music instrument making, are both trendy and deeply reflecting of its regional characteristics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang Museum
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
