Young people in performance at theater festival

Hongqiao Town in Minhang District raised the curtain on its 2nd Youth Theater Festival at The Boxx in Laowaijie, or foreigners' street, in late May.

Ti Gong

There were 24 plays in competition, selected from 42 submitted by universities, secondary and elementary schools, and social organizations.



They included classics such as "Little Women," "The Wiz," "The Adventure of Pinocchio," "The Dream of Red Chamber: Lin Daiyu Enters Jia Mansion" and "The Eternal Wave," as well as original works such as "Tomorrow's Chain" and "All For Your Sake."

Guo Ziyuan, a student from Zhuanqiao Middle School in Minhang, played a role in the classic Peking Opera "The Taking of Tiger Mountain" at the opening ceremony. "We hope more people will like the traditional Chinese opera," Guo said.

Young residents of the town made new friends while enjoying theater-related activities.

"Through the festival, we aim to offer our young people a better experience of city life," said Hu Liqin, a township official of Hongqiao. "Many young people feel so much stress living in a big city, and through theater they are able to poetically express their strong feelings."

Also during the opening ceremony, the town released its mascot image for the festival – "Hong Xiao Xing" in the shape of a star.

"I wish a prosperous future for the town's theater activities," said Chen Long, a Hongqiao resident who is an actor in the popular TV drama "Blossoms."

"I hope young people in the town will create more original works," said Chun Wu, a new Hongqiao resident and a popular actor from Brunei.