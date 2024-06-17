Feature / District

Young people in performance at theater festival

Su Mingshan Yang Yang
  15:08 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
Hongqiao Town in Minhang District raised the curtain on its 2nd Youth Theater Festival at The Boxx in Laowaijie, or foreigners' street, in late May.
Su Mingshan Yang Yang
  15:08 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
Young people in performance at theater festival
Ti Gong

Hongqiao Town in Minhang District raised the curtain on its 2nd Youth Theater Festival at The Boxx in Laowaijie, or foreigners' street, in late May. There were 24 plays in competition, selected from 42 submitted by universities, secondary and elementary schools, and social organizations.

They included classics such as "Little Women," "The Wiz," "The Adventure of Pinocchio," "The Dream of Red Chamber: Lin Daiyu Enters Jia Mansion" and "The Eternal Wave," as well as original works such as "Tomorrow's Chain" and "All For Your Sake."

Guo Ziyuan, a student from Zhuanqiao Middle School in Minhang, played a role in the classic Peking Opera "The Taking of Tiger Mountain" at the opening ceremony. "We hope more people will like the traditional Chinese opera," Guo said.

Young residents of the town made new friends while enjoying theater-related activities.

"Through the festival, we aim to offer our young people a better experience of city life," said Hu Liqin, a township official of Hongqiao. "Many young people feel so much stress living in a big city, and through theater they are able to poetically express their strong feelings."

Also during the opening ceremony, the town released its mascot image for the festival – "Hong Xiao Xing" in the shape of a star.

"I wish a prosperous future for the town's theater activities," said Chen Long, a Hongqiao resident who is an actor in the popular TV drama "Blossoms."

"I hope young people in the town will create more original works," said Chun Wu, a new Hongqiao resident and a popular actor from Brunei.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Hongqiao
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     