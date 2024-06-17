Festival highlights robust agricultural achievements

Collaborative efforts lead to Shanghai Zhengyi Horticulture Co presenting 46 new vegetable and fruits categories that include tomato varieties that are juicy, sweet and resilient.

The 1st Minhang District Vegetable and Fruits Festival painted a robust picture of achievements in rural revitalization in Pujiang Town.



At Shanghai Zhengyi Horticulture Co, 46 new vegetable and fruits categories, as well as smart agriculture technology equipment, were on display at the recent festival.

Some products were the result of collaborative efforts by the Shanghai Academy of Agriculture Sciences, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, seed companies at home and abroad, and local agriculture firms.

The Ming Ying No. 1 cherry tomato was developed in Minhang. The oval, scarlet red tomatoes tasted juicy and sweet, and had a resilient character.

Shen Fen No. 101, another tomato, was strongly disease resistant. And Shen Lv No. 07, a fruit cucumber, had a yield of 95 percent.

Smart agriculture equipment and technologies, including an automated new leaf vegetable pot culturing system, an over-summering and over-wintering soilless cultivation system, ebb and flow table soilless cultivation systems, plant 3D reconstruction and a phenotypic feature calculation system, were also exhibited during the festival.