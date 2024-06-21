Acrel uses smart tech to achieve energy efficiency

Acrel Electric Co of Jiading is finding microgrid energy-efficient solutions more necessary for their clients and a catalyst for the general green energy movement.

Xi Lingyan

As the power supply system of Shanghai is moving toward being smart-operated, digitalized and connected to the Internet, companies such as Jiading-based Acrel Electric Co are finding microgrid energy-efficient solutions more sought after by the clients and a catalyst for the general green energy movement.

Inside the labs of Acrel, researchers are busy testing the data processing ability of their AcrelEMS corporate microgrid system to ensure it can still function stably under high voltage load.

The AcrelEMS, installed at essential links of the circuit such as the power source, network, load and storage-related sectors, is able to collect real-time data, monitor electricity consumption for the company, and achieve centralized management and maintenance.

“For many high energy consumption companies, rational management and use of energy, if not achieved, will not only cause safety risks, but also incur a rise in energy cost, and finally squeeze the profit margin of enterprises,” said Shao Hua, research and development director of Acrel.

“Smart electricity management plays a crucial role in scenarios like environmental protection, new energy, fire risk prevention, as well as in data centers, and smart buildings, industrial parks and factories,” Shao added.

Using hospital operation rooms and intensive care units as an example. The safe power supply solution offered by Acrel is able to monitor temperatures and load conditions of transformers through its insulation monitoring device. When a certain parameter surpasses a set value, the monitor immediately sends alarms to alert the staff to the situation.

Acrel is also developing new products such as remote-control electricity monitoring and management facilities and monitoring systems for the prevention of electrical fires.

“Being smart is a way to finally achieve being green, or energy efficient,” Shao said.

So far, the AcrelEMS corporate microgrid system is able to ensure interaction of load and storage between source and network, as well as facilitate data exchange, market trading, etc.

“The smart grid platform is like a smart lieutenant directing electricity performance. It monitors conditions of photovoltaic power stations, power consumption and power inventory levels all the time,” Shao said.

“We hope to help more enterprises to upgrade their traditional power grid and build a smarter, safer and more friendly energy system,” Shao added.