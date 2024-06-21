Feature / District

Powerlong Center Phase III starts operation

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0
Phase III of the Jiading Powerlong Center has started operation this month, promoting coordinated industrial and urban development.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0
Li Pin

Phase III of the Jiading Powerlong Center

Phase III of the Jiading Powerlong Center has started operation recently, promoting coordinated industrial and urban development in the district.

With a construction area of about 160,000 square meters, the three-phase, 12-building project is located in the headquarters cluster of Jiading New City and primarily serves as office space.

The first two phases of the development are already in use.

“Currently, 148 companies covering fields such as emerging technologies and cross-border e-commerce have settled in,” said Hu Mianyou, vice general manager of marketing for Shanghai Jiawei Real Estate Development Co Ltd, the project’s developer and operator.

“With the launch of Phase III, we aim to attract more enterprises,” Hu added.

The project also encompasses 22,000 square meters of commercial space dedicated to sports, dining and various social activities.

As planned, the headquarters cluster in Jiading New City will have a total construction area of 731,000 square meters, focusing on a headquarters economy dominated by industries such as finance, trade, and high-tech research and development.

Source: SHINE
