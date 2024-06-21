﻿
German auto firm breaks ground on new testing center

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-24
Continental, a German maker of vehicle parts, has begun construction of a test center in the Jiading Industrial Zone. This facility will advance brake-by-wire systems.
Continental, a German car components company, recently broke ground on a testing center in Jiading Industrial Zone.

This facility, on Xingxian Road, will enable rapid vehicle testing, software iteration and vehicle performance assessments, thereby increasing Continental’s local development, testing and validation capabilities.

“The Chinese market is rapidly developing, and industry competition is fiercer than ever,” said Nils Dammann, head of Continental’s Active Safety and Controls Division in China. “We must test our technologies and products as soon as possible.”

A rendering of the testing center

According to Dammann, the testing center is expected to be completed within six months and will evaluate items for both passenger vehicles and motorbikes.

Continental’s Safety and Motion unit has been in Jiading for nearly 30 years, specializing in research and development and manufacturing of automotive safety technologies and system solutions, which incorporate sensors, electronic suspension systems and a brake-by-wire system.

Currently, four out of five new vehicles produced worldwide include Continental components and systems.

Continental Automotive Systems (Shanghai) Co Ltd, which was established in Jiading Industrial Zone in 2001, has become one of Continental’s most important components production sites in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
﻿
