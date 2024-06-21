﻿
Jiading launches measures to manage stray cat population

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0
District launches Trap-Neuter-Return program in residential communities to reduce the number of stray cats and cut down on problems of disease, environmental pollution, and noise.
To address the overpopulation of stray cats, Jiading District Animal Epidemic Prevention and Control Center has launched a Trap-Neuter-Return program in selected residential communities. It’s the first government-led TNR implementation in the district.

The high fertility rate of cats is a major reason for their overpopulation in residential areas, leading to issues such as disease transmission, environmental pollution and noise.

TNR, recognized as humane and effective, involves trapping cats in cages, spaying or neutering them at veterinary clinics, marking them with an ear tip, and returning them after recovery.

The government covers all related expenses, including physical exams, deworming and vaccinations.

The Tianju Linglong Bay community is one of the pilot sites for the program. There are about 100 stray cats in the community, and 85 of them have been spayed or neutered.

“A very noticeable change is that there are fewer newborn stray cats,” said Zhai Zhixin, a resident and pet lover. “Some of the neutered cats have been adopted.”

The TNR program is currently in its pilot phase in Jiading and will be promoted across the district if successful.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
